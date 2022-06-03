Mabel Virginia Shadley Hoag, 94, passed away peacefully May 11, 2022 with loved ones by her side. She was born Oct. 29, 1927 in Edgerton, Wyoming to Harry and Grace (Massek) Shadley. They moved to the area shortly after her birth, she was a lifelong resident of the St. Helens – Scappoose communities.
Mabel graduated from Scappoose High School in 1945. She married her high school sweetheart James B. Hoag in 1947. They chose to make Scappoose their permanent home following his graduation from the University of Oregon School of Dentistry. Over their 74 years of marriage, they were easy to spot at nearly every sporting event in the community – always there to cheer on children of all ages! She made countless trips transporting players, cheerleaders and treats to and from games.
Mabel was a member of the Scappoose Women’s Club, the Blue Angels Hospital Auxiliary, and the St. Helens Zenith Womens Club. She also spent years as den mother with Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts with her three sons.
Mabel always enjoyed cooking and baking – baked enough cookies to feed the whole town! She enjoyed the fall hunting trips with the Hoag men/boys and would hold down camp while they were away. In more recent years she had grandsons, granddaughters and even great grandchildren to keep her company in camp. Mabel also enjoyed “glamping” numerous miles in their motorhome. She made many good friends traveling the US, Canada and Mexico and her “lucky” home away from home, Reno. One could say Mabel hit the “Jackpot” with her marriage of 74 years along with the love of children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family! Mabel loved her family deeply and they all loved her.
Mabel is survived by her husband, James Hoag, three sons – Jim (Pat) Hoag; Mike (Patti) Hoag; Jeff (Brenda) Hoag. Grandchildren-Christina Hoag (Matt) Loun – Zebe, Ethan, Kael; Jamie Hoag (Zack) Barnett- Malyn, Annika; Brian (Summer) Hoag, Makenzie, Kennady, Easton; Lesli Hoag (Colin) Phetteplace, Preston, Dylan, Rex; Kevin (Megan) Larson, Kheller, Lucas, Travis; Jana (Mychal) Dynes, MJ, Matt; Wendi (Zach Reed) Hoag, Sammy, Kahlyn, Jordan.
Graveside service will be held June 12, 2022 at Columbia Memorial Gardens 10:30 a.m. followed by a Reception at The St. Helens Elks Lodge at noon. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
