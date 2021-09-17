Machell Offley was born on Dec. 23, 1950 and went home to god on Sept. 13, 2021. She lived in a wide variety of places as far as California, New York, and even Guam. Her favorite place though was at home, in Saint Helens, with her beloved family, including her husband, children, and grandchild.
Machell enjoyed watching the birds, and the squirrels, and the odd cat who thought they could catch either one of the former. Sometimes she would take photos of any animals that happened to wander by her lively home. Another hobby of hers was word searches and listening to Dolly Parton. She worked many jobs but being a bus driver for the Saint Helens School District was by far her favorite. Nothing brought her as much joy as the smiling faces that greeted her every morning or the happiness of a small child who won one of her Great Rider prizes.
While her children were growing up, she was active in both Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts, as well as the various PTAs in different states where she lived with her husband and children. Later on, she enjoyed spending time with her only granddaughter.
Machell Offley is predeceased by her parents, Maxine and Kennenth Carlson; sister Cheryle; brothers, Carl and Darrell; and her son John Kenneth Offley.
She is survived by her husband Bernard Offley; children, Jessica and her spouse, Bernard and his spouse, and youngest Hattie; brothers, Terry, Chuck and Steve; sisters, Karen, and Suzzann; and her only grandchild Hannelore.
We give thanks to Prestige Mcminnville and Willamette Valley Medical center for providing her with the considerate and kind care they provided Machell towards the end of her life. Thank you so much for the treatment that was provided. It meant the world to her.
A rosary will be held at 7 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2021 at Columbia Funeral Home in St. Helens.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2021 at St. Frederic Catholic Church in St. Helens. Interment at Willamette National Cemetery to be determined.
