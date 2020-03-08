Margaret Annette Noble, 89, passed away peacefully on Feb. 17, 2020 surrounded by her family.
She was born on June 11, 1930 to Ralph and Corrine Drane. She married the love of her life, Harry Noble, and together they had six children.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters; daughter Corrine; son Howard; and husband Harry Noble.
The family will be holding her celebration of life on June 13, 2020 at the home of Janice and Bruce Bartholomew.
