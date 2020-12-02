Margaret Elizabeth (Betty) Webster of St. Helens, Oregon passed away on Nov. 23, 2020, of age-related illness. She was 83 years old.
Betty was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan on May 15, 1937 to parents Margaret and Jake Gross. She came out to Oregon when she was young, and at the age of 17, met and married Bill Webster. Together, they raised six children, three boys and three girls. They lived in Oregon City, Oregon until 1972 and then moved to Deer Island. Eventually, they settled in St. Helens, Oregon.
Betty and Bill were married for almost 63 years. Bill passed on in January of 2017.
Betty enjoyed gardening, dancing, sports and her family. Betty and Bill were always the hosts for family get togethers, especially for the holidays. Betty was very creative and had a special knack with decorating and floral arrangements, wreaths and swags.
Betty and Bill worked together in their furniture businesses, and also for their son’s timber and logging business. She also owned and operated Betty’s Resale Shoppe in downtown Scappoose for many years. Betty loved antiques, and her home was always full of beautiful, and decorative furnishings and keepsakes.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Bill; three sons, Billy, Bob and John; and grandson Jake.
She is survived by her three daughters, Debi Wakeling of Portland, Oregon, Terry Snoberger of Vancouver, Washington and Julie Dorie of St. Helens, Oregon; a multitude of grandchildren and great grandchildren; three sisters, Pat Nelson of Gladstone, Oregon, Peggy Loyd of Longview, Washington, and Gale Hargadine of Gladstone, Oregon.
