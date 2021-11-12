Just past midnight on Tues., Oct. 26, 2021, Margaret Kane of St. Helens, Oregon died at the age of 89, with two of her daughters, Eileen and Erin, lovingly at her side.
Margaret was born in Teaneck, New Jersey to Patrick and Catherine McArdle in 1932. She graduated from Teaneck High School in 1949 and Roosevelt Hospital School of Nursing in New York, New York in 1952. In December 1953, she married John J. Kane. Together, they raised John (Joan Sheldon), their only son, and six daughters, Margaret (AKA Peggy), Kathryn, Eileen (Terry Boyle), Maureen (John Swift), Susan (Gary Kounanis) and Erin (Kelly Wheeldon).
Margaret enjoyed her position as an RN at San Luis Medical Clinic. She cared for her patients with knowledge and compassion and created lifelong friendships with her nurse colleagues.
Margaret loved being physically active. She jogged with her husband on Pismo Beach in the early mornings before work, hiked in Three Rivers with her family while visiting their cabin, played racquetball and whitewater rafted in Grants Pass, golfed and cross country skied in Black Butte, and she found and encouraged walking buddies in St. Helens.
Margaret found a friend in everyone she met. She cuddled babies in the hospital when their mothers could not. She volunteered her time with Habitat for Humanity. She wholeheartedly lived by her simple life philosophies: If you can't say anything nice, don't say anything at all; You catch more bees with honey, than vinegar; Living well is the best revenge. She was kind, sincere and always looked for the next heart to touch with her happy and generous spirit. She had an infectious sense of humor, catching innocent people off guard with her unexpected, witty charm. She had the best snack cupboard around, according to her children's friends and her grandchildren. She loved keeping up with her grandchildren's lives, a glass of wine while cooking dinner, chocolate, Jeopardy, playing board games with her family and Words with Friends on Facebook - she was a good player! But, most of all, she loved people.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband John in 2011; parents, Patrick and Catherine McArdle; brother Henry; and sister Kathleen.
She is survived by her seven children; 17 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; brother Patrick; sisters, Clare, Joannie, Margie and Eileen; three sons-in-law; one daughter-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Rest in peace. We love you always and forever.
Memorial donations in her name may be made to Special Olympics (www.specialolympics.org), Disabled Veterans of America (www.dav.org) or Habitat for Humanity (www.habitat.org).
A private family gathering will be held graveside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.