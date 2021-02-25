Marian “Darlene” (Weigart) Farrell (AKA Mama Farrell/Grandma), 81, of Scappoose, Oregon passed away February 14, 2021. She was born April 2, 1939, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Grandma was a business owner in the food and catering industry, and started the first catering truck in Salem, Oregon.
She was predeceased by her husband Daryll Farrell.
She is survived by children, Curt (Julie) Farrell, Cyndi Farrell (Jen Piper), Craig Farrell, and Cathy (Bill) Stephens; 12 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.
Columbia Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. A celebration of life will be held in late July. Contact Curt for information, or if you would like to attend the celebration of life: Ofc 503-240-9373. Donations to the American Lung Assn in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.
