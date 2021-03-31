Marian R. Calnon

Marian Calnon passed away at the age of 99 on March 21, 2021. Marian was born in a farmhouse in Illinois and had four older brothers.
She graduated from college with a bachelor’s degree, and then moved to Portland Oregon. She started working as a secretary for Tektronix, where she met her husband Don. Together, they bought a small farm on Farmington Road in Beaverton and had three children.
In 1968, Marian and Don bought 20 acres and built a home on the eastern slope of Cooper Mountain, a few miles south of Beaverton. In addition to raising sheep, cattle, chickens and a rabbit on their farm, Marian and Don were active boaters, and kept a 42-foot Chris Craft at Rose City Yacht Club.
In 1976, Marian and Don purchased a marina and fuel dock in St. Helens and began a new life as small business owners. Don passed away a few years after they purchased the marina, and Marian continued to participate in running the business until she retired in 1996.
She was known for her generous nature, and for caring about her marina patrons as if they were family.
Marian was preceded in death by her husband Don.
She is survived by her three children, Diana, James and Richard; and four grandchildren, Rich, Becci, Haley, and Kirsten.
Due to the COVID pandemic, Marian will be interred in a private family event and a memorial service will be scheduled for the summer after public gatherings are allowed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.