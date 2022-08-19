Marilyn Jane Evans (Boyd), age 88, of St. Helens, Oregon passed away on Aug. 4, 2022. She was born Oct. 9, 1934, in Port Angeles, Washington.
Marilyn’s parents met and married in Port Angeles, Washington, where they lived until World War II, at which time they moved to Seattle, Washington. From there, they moved to Skagway, Alaska. Marilyn attended and graduated from high school there as Salutatorian and left with a scholarship to Pullman College in Spokane, Washington. She went back to Port Angeles, which is where she met Verne Evans. They married in 1954 and lived in Port Angeles until 1972, which is when they moved to St. Helens, Oregon.
Having settled in St. Helens, Marilyn worked at the St. Helens Public Library. Outside of work, she was an avid reader (with a particular interest in biographical history). She liked to do crossword puzzles, solitaire, gardening, was a Bunco Member, an adept knitter, and took great pleasure in travelling after retirement.
Marilyn was a devout Catholic, having been a member of St. Frederic Catholic Church for 50 years, and participated in the Cursillo movement that flourished in the 70’s.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Ronald V. Evans (Barbie Adams), Luci J. Chambers (Craig), David M. Evans, James A. Evans, and Mark F. Evans; grandchildren, Andrew Evans, Peter Evens, Claire Chambers, Johanna Chambers, Levi Chambers, Laurel Evans, and Zoe Evens; and great-grandchildren, Casen Evans, Jacob Evans, Tyler Evans, Ruby Evans, Beverly Evans, and Aletheia M. Chambers-Stengel.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Verne K. Evans.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Sat., Aug. 20, 2022 at St. Frederic Catholic Church in St. Helens, Oregon. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
