Marilyn Kent

Marilyn Lynn (Evenson) Kent of Longview, Washington passed away on May 21, 2022. Marilyn was born on April 21,1970 to Willard and Helen (Johnson) Evenson in Longview, Washington.
She was raised in Clatskanie, Oregon her entire life, getting her GED from Clatskanie High School in 1988. Marilyn worked at Bundy’s Drive In for 17 years and at Dollar General for five years.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Willard (2020) and Helen (2011).
She is survived by her siblings, Pamela Alwine, Rebecca Evenson and Steven Evenson all of Longview Washington; as well as her children, Jacob Kent of Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Angelica Gamble of Vancouver, Washington, and Miranda Kent of Ridgefield, Washington; as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and several close friends.
There will be a service at Alston Corner Assembly of God Church, 25272 Alston Road, Rainier, Oregon 97048 at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, followed by a graveside at Murray Hill Cemetery 90 Hall Rd., Clatskanie, Oregon 97016. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to K9-Kent Training Solutions LLC at 15400 Triangle Lane, St. Roberts, Missouri 66584.
