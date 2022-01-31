Mario Padilla

On Fri., Dec. 31, 2021, Mario Louis Padilla, died suddenly at the age of 61 at his home in St. Helens, Oregon.
Mario was born March 15, 1960, in New York, New York to Hector and Bruna Padilla. He graduated from Everett High School in 1978 and in 1983 he received a Machinist Technology associate degree from Shoreline Community College in Seattle, Washington. For many years he worked as a machinist and fabricator.
Mario loved the outdoors, all its creatures and all that nature had to offer. He had a passion for the natural beauty of gems and precious metals, and he enjoyed searching and mining for them in the mountains of Washington and Oregon. In 1999, he received his gemologist certification from the Gemological Institute of America. Then, combining his passion and fabrication skills, Mario established and operated a small fine jewelry business for many years. Customers appreciated and admired his honesty, creativity and craftsmanship.
Mario was loved by his family and friends. He would often drive from St. Helens to Everett to visit his mother and brothers. Mario was preceded in death by his father Hector and his dear friend Dorothy.
He is survived by his loving mother Bruna; four brothers and families: John, wife Jenna, and children Nathaniel and Courtney; Tony, wife Teresa, and children Jeffery, James and Tony; Bruno, wife Michelle, and children Marcus, Alex and Nicole; and Paul and daughter Olivia. Mario also leaves behind his wonderful friends and neighbors of St. Helens: JoAnn, Karen and Sandi. We will miss his kind soul, caring nature and quick-witted sense of humor.
A private service was held at Cypress Lawn Cemetery in Everett, Washington. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.
