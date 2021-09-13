Mark Edward Burgess, of St. Helens, Oregon, passed away at his home at the age of 71. Mark was born in St. Helens, Oregon in May of 1950 to his parents James and Nona (Heikkila) Burgess. Mark was a lifelong resident of St. Helens. He graduated from St. Helens High School with the class of 1969.
Shortly after graduation Mark was drafted into the United States Army. He served his country during the Vietnam War as a Sergeant earning a Bronze Star among many other decorations. While still on active-duty Mark married Karla Jean Ginther in St. Helens, Oregon in 1973. Mark later enlisted in the United States Navy serving his country for seven more years until his discharge. Mark later worked as a Federal Reserve Officer and enjoyed camping and fishing in his free time. He and Karla were members of Sunset Park Community Church in St. Helens for many years.
Mark is survived by his wife Karla Burgess; daughters, Lynetta (Kevin) Kirsch of Aumsville, Oregon and Judy Combs of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; granddaughter Shayla (Andrew) and their children Elijah and Conrad; granddaughter Brandi (Josh) and their children Zoey and Kaiden; and sister Sandi (Paul) Wilson.
A service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2021 at Willamette National Cemetery. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
