Marleen Kay Haagenson, 63, of St. Helens, Oregon, passed away at home on Jan. 8, 2023. She was born on Nov. 3, 1959, in Eugene, Oregon, to her parents Kenneth and Alice Anderson.
Marleen grew up in Eugene and moved to St. Helens as a teenager. She enjoyed going to Montana to visit her son and family. She spent her life as a loving and devoted housewife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed.
Marleen is survived by her husband Van; sister Kay Merrill; brother Bruce Anderson; children, Denise Haagenson, Jesse Haagenson, and Cheryle Lalicker; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many good friends, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother Alice Coady; brothers, Russ Anderson and Jerry Anderson; and twin sister, Sharleen Petite.
A celebration of life will be held in the future.
