Marlene Jean Gift, age 82, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2023, at Ahadi Adult Senior Home in Columbia City. She was born on Jan. 28, 1941, in Portland, Oregon to Fred and Hazel Heimuller.
Marlene always cared for, supported, listened to, and loved everyone in her community. She will be remembered and dearly missed.
Marlene is survived by her children, Mark A. Gift (Tina), Mary Tate (Dan), Martin Gift, and Marie McGuire (Randy); her grandchildren, Shena Wheeler, Shana “Gilla” Lieuallen, Colby McGuire, Shaylee Patterson, Stephen Gift, and Michael Gift; her great-grandchildren, Colten Wheeler, Blaine Wheeler, Handy, Georgia, Dallas, Gavin, Ryder, Shelton, and Wyatt; and her great-great grandson Stetson.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sat., Aug. 12, 2023, at Warren Community Fellowship in Warren, Oregon. A small gathering will follow the service. A small graveside service for the family will precede the celebration of life. Marlene will be laid to rest in Bayview Cemetery alongside her family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at PO Box 169, Scappoose, OR 97056.
