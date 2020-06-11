Martha Josephine McNamee

Martha was born June 6, 1930 in Tualatin. She passed away on April 30, 2020 in Scappoose.
Together with her husband, Martha raised her children in two different homes they built in Tualatin. In the early years of their family she stayed home to raise her children, however, when her children got older, she worked at Gerber Knives in the plating department. She worked at Gerber for 30 years.
In retirement, Melvin and Martha built their final home on a creek in Vernonia. She was an avid gardener and had flowerbeds and indoor plants to make any person jealous. She also spent countless hours researching her family’s genealogy and filled many shelves with books on her family’s origins.
Martha’s passing was preceded by her husband Melvin McNamee Sr.; and her son Raymond McNamee.
Martha is survived by her son Melvin (Risa) McNamee Jr.; two daughters, Jan Tucker and Cherry (John) Brown; sisters, Leona Bushbaum, Doris (Dick) Beckette, and Delores Fullmer; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
