Martha M. DeRosa-Gray

Martha was born to Robert and Mildred Webb in DeMoines, Iowa.
She was gifted with a voice and personality that could capture hearts. This combination led her to sing for a wide variety of events and church services.
Some of her favorite memories were from her teen years, singing in public, and on TV Variety shows both solo and with her cousin Faithe. TV, and radio were very much part of her early years, even recording songs to commemorate special community celebrations.
Life eventually led her to St. Helens where she raised four children and found herself singing once again. Her house was always filled with music as she went about her chores and activities.
While attending Columbia River Foursquare in Columbia City, she sang for various occasions, recorded some “spot” commercials for the local radio station, KOHI, and also served for a time as the Worship Leader at the church.
During these years she was encouraged by friends to begin sharing the songs she had written with the greater community and eventually found herself traveling throughout the Pacific Northwest singing and talking about God’s amazing love.
A song that she wrote about her mother was even accepted as the Oregon State Mother’s Song to honor mothers throughout Oregon.
Eventually she recorded three albums filled with a combination of her originals, songs written by other local artists, and songs which moved her heart.
In the closing months of her life, she struggled to put sentences together, but she could sing along with you and not miss a word or a note, and recall scripture without hesitation.
Till her last breath, she brought light into any room and peace into any situation. To know her was to love her. This great treasure will certainly be missed.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2022 at Yankton Community Fellowship in St. Helens, Oregon.
