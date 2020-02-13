Martin Richard Weaver, a longtime resident of St. Helens, passed away on Feb. 3, 2020.
A funeral service will be at 9 a.m. on Friday Feb 7, 2020 at St Helens Four Square Church, with a reception to follow. A private family burial will be held at Columbia Memorial Gardens.
