Mary Ann Dahlgren was born on Aug. 22, 1926 in Los Angeles, California to Ida and Otto Keliher. She graduated from UCLA with a BA in English and soon afterwards worked for the US State Department, first in Hamburg, Germany and then in Ankara, Turkey. It was in Turkey where she met her future husband, Sven Olaf Dahlgren. They married in 1953 and first lived in Richland, Washington. They then moved to the St. Helens area where Sven had been raised.
Mary was involved in many organizations including St. Frederic’s Catholic Church, Meals on Wheels, St. Vincent de Paul Society, AAUW, Daughter of the Nile, and the RSVP program, specifically with the SMART program and as a courthouse greeter. She was a princess in the My Fair Lady pageant at the county fair.
Mary passed away on September 18, 2019 in Milwaukie, Oregon. She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Eric and Christine Dahlgren, Rosemary and Don Brockmann, and Ann Dahlgren and Steve Callas; three grandchildren Antonio and Marianelly Miranda and Alana Callas; and one great-grandchild Sebastian Miranda.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the St. Helens Elk’s Lodge.
