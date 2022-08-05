Mary Georgine Booth passed away on Sun., July 17th at the age of 84. Daughter of George and Clara Miller of Deer Island, Oregon, she was born Mary Georgine Miller on June 12, 1938. Georgine was one of nine siblings and graduated from St. Helens High School in St. Helens, Oregon in 1956.
Georgine had an unwavering faith in God. She was a member of St. Frederic Catholic Church in St. Helens, Oregon and St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Spokane, Washington. She gave generously to several Catholic charities and helped many people in need. Raised on her father’s nursery, Miller Gardens in Deer Island, Oregon, she had a love for plants and flowers. A consummate mother and homemaker, Georgine was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends.
She is survived by her sister Mary Pauline Thompson; sons, James and Joseph Bernhardt; daughter Julie Marsh; stepsons, James Booth and Joel Booth; previous husband John Bernhardt and his wife Pat Bernhardt; nine grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by siblings, Bernard Miller, John Miller, Kuhlman Miller, Mary Rita Kelly, Mary Therese Miller, Francis Miller, and Mary Celine (Mike) Jackson; husband Jerry Booth; and son John Bernhardt Jr.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sat., Aug. 13, 2022 followed by a reception at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 515 W Saint Thomas More Way, Spokane, Washington.
