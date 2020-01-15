Mary Jo Norman, age 98, passed away peacefully at Columbia Care Center in Scappoose, Oregon on Jan. 7, 2020. She was born in Delmar, Arkansas on Sept. 28, 1921. Her parents were William and Minnie Norman (Kiethley).
Mary Jo served in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC) during WWII from 1943 - 1946 as a Clerk Typist. She received the American Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and WAAC Service Medal. After her service in the military, she settled in Rainier and then later relocated to St. Helens.
An active member of St. Helens First United Methodist Church, Mary Jo loved the Lord.
Mary Jo is survived by her daughter Micky (Ray) Scholl; son Richard (Diane) Thompson; grandsons Ryan (Lisa), Darrin (Kayla), and Michelle; and great-grandchildren Lexi and Abby.
She was preceded in death by her son Darrell Thompson.
Special thanks to Columbia Care Center and Hospice for their compassion and kindness they gave to Mary Jo.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be made to St. Helens Senior Center Meals on Wheels or Columbia Humane Society.
