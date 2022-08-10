Mary Jo Simpson

Mary Jo (Martin) Simpson, a lifelong resident of Columbia County, passed away on June 22, 2022, at the age of 79 in Longview, Washington just four months after her husband.
Mary Jo was born on Jan. 23, 1943, in Mandan, North Dakota to Lillian and Donald Martin. Just shortly after, her family relocated to Yankton, Oregon, and eventually St. Helens. After graduating from St. Helens High School, Mary Jo attended Secretarial College in Portland and spent one year in Agricultural courses at Oregon State University. Mary Jo had several jobs including working at the White Stag Manufacturing Co. in Portland, a Beneficial Finance Manager, USDA Farmers Home Administration (where she retired after 30 years), a Rural Development Manager, and a State Civil Rights Director for Oregon, Washington and Alaska.
She was actively involved in the community and was a dedicated member of Warren Community Fellowship. She loved her church family dearly. In her free time, Mary Jo loved canning, baking, square dancing, bowling, growing and tending to her garden, and traveling across the U.S. and internationally to places across the United Kingdom and even Japan. She LOVED her great-grandkids, Blakelyn, Laurel, Kayleigh, and Kai. Family and friends were very important to her. She loved hosting holidays and trivia on Christmas, and always went out for Sunday dinners with her family.
Mary Jo is preceded in death by her loving husband of over 40 years, Richard M. Simpson (Feb. 26, 2022); parents, Donald H. Martin and Lillian M. (Johnson) Martin; and brother Darrel W. Martin.
She is survived by her children, Brad Blackburn, Shelly Booth (Bob), Rick Simpson, and Jeri Ann Simpson; grandchildren, Zak, Trevor, Ryan Blackburn, Brandon Booth (Jamie), Nolan Booth (Lana), Karleigh Booth (Michael), Andrew Simpson, Kassie Simpson, Kaity Nita Simpson; great-granddaughters, Blakelyn, Laurel and Kayleigh Booth; great-grandson Kai Booth; brother Jon Martin (Judy); sisters-in-law, Carolyn Blackburn, Hattie Martin, and Mary Alice Simpson; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Grammy will be missed by so many!
A celebration of life will be held in Mary Jo’s honor at 3 p.m. on Sun., Aug. 14, 2022 at Warren Community Fellowship in Warren, Oregon with a reception to follow. She was interred with her husband at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
