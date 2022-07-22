Mary Jo Simpson, long time resident of Columbia County, born Jan. 23, 1943, passed June 22, 2022, in Longview, Washington. A celebration of life will be held in her honor at 3 p.m. on Sun., Aug. 14, 2022, at Warren Community Fellowship.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Simpson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.