Mary Lois Scott passed away peacefully Oct. 16, 2022 just four days before her 91st birthday. She was born Oct. 20, 1931 in Longview Washington to Charles and Norma Elliott. Mary was raised in the Kelso Community of Rose Valley where she attended elementary school and continued her education at Kelso High School.
On July 5, 1951, she married Edward C. Scott and moved to Rainier, Oregon. Mary worked as a postal clerk at the Rainier Post Office for 23 years before retiring in 1993. She loved her job and more so, loved the people she worked with and served. Mary had many hobbies which included crocheting, quilting, and reading. She also had a strong passion for gardening, canning, and growing beautiful flowers. Mary was an excellent cook. She loved
getting together for family gatherings and sharing her amazing meals. She also loved traveling in their RV, which included many trips to eastern Oregon.
Mary is survived by her brother William Elliott of Rose Valley; sons, Doug (Colleen) Scott and Mike Scott; and daughter Nancy (Mike) Thomas, all of Rainier; grandchildren, Kelli Roulette, Brian Scott, Stacy Scott, and Matt Thomas; seven great-grandchildren; and seven nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Edward Scott; sister Gladys Williams; and grandson Jeremy Scott.
A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Wed., Oct. 26, 2022 at Groulx Family Mortuary in Rainier, Oregon. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at the Woodbine Cemetery in Rainier.
