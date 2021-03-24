It is with sad hearts that we must announce that Mary Lou Briggs, age 78, passed away at home in St. Helens on March 10, 2021. Mary Lou fought a short battle with vascular dementia and non-Covid pneumonia before they took her home to be with Jesus, peacefully in her sleep.
Mary Lou was laid to rest on a beautiful spring morning of March 20, 2021 in Milton-Freewater, Oregon next to her husband Norman Wayne Briggs, who passed in 1995.
Mary Lou was born in Walla Walla, Washington on July 19, 1942 with her identical twin sister Betty Lou to Robert MeJean and Dorthy DunHam. Mary Lou had two other siblings, Dolores and Molly Ann. She had lived in Montana and Portland before settling in to live with her daughter Cindy in St. Helens.
She attended Yankton Community Fellowship whose members were very dear to her heart. Mary Lou was very proud to serve her community as a volunteer at the Top Notch thrift store. She loved camping, playing cards, eating out, and feeding the many birds outside her bedroom window.
Mary Lou leaves behind her two sisters Delores and Molly Ann; two daughters, Debra Haven and Cindy Gilbert; five grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Do to covid, there will be no service.
