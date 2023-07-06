Mary Lou Davis passed away on Mon., June 5, 2023, at the age of 88 in her home in Columbia City, Oregon with family by her side. She was deeply loved and will be missed.
Mary Lou was born in Sitka, Alaska on March 13, 1935 to Ole Sunde and Christine (Burke). In 1954 she married the love of her life Harvey Davis. They met while he was stationed with the Coast Guard in Sitka. They had three children, Cindy, Donald and Deanna.
In 1982 the family moved to Oregon. Mary Lou was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She battled several life-threatening health issues over the years and bounced back with courage and determination to make the best of any situation.
Mary Lou is survived by her loving daughters, Deanna Cunningham (Columbia City, Oregon) and Cindy Davis (Waikoloa, Hawaii); beloved grandson Cody Cunningham (Columbia City, Oregon); and numerous extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harvey; son Donald; sisters, Dorothy Parshall and Sharon Stroud; brother Richard Sunde; father Ole Sunde; mother Christine (Burke); and stepmother Hixie Sunde-Arnoldt,
A private family service will be held at a later date.
