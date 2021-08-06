Mary Louise Anderson passed away July 30th, 2021, at the age of 81. She was surrounded by her children.
She was born to John M. Correia, Jr. and Mary M. Corriea (Mello) in Los Banos, California.
She is preceded in death by her husband Elroy Anderson; her parents; siblings, John Correia III, Madeline, Manuel, Frank, Joseph, Evelyn, and Albert; as well as her older sister, Mary Louise (the 1st) who’s death preceded her birth; sister-in-law Uldene Anderson; grandson Kevin Jewell; and great-grandson Zander Hobizal.
Mary is survived by her children, Martin Anderson, Trudy Hobizal, Judy Sprague, Cheryl Kingston, Janice Johnson, Rose Jewell, Mary J. Anderson, and Mark Anderson; as well as 22 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Mary worked at several Columbia County Care facilities as a support person for 19 years. Retiring at the same time as her husband. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, crafting, baking, canning, growing flowers and plants. As well as celebrating with family and taking photos of family at every opportunity.
