Marzella Lee (Popejoy) Coughlin, age 82, passed away on June 21, 2022 at 10:23 p.m. in Murrieta, California.
Marzella was born on June 17, 1940 in St. Helens, Oregon to Roy Popejoy and Evelyn (Gortler) Popejoy. Marzella was raised and attended school in St. Helens. On Oct. 19, 1957 she married Daniel T. Coughlin, and together they raised five children.
Marzella had a love for camping, arts and crafts, and keeping up her garden, and spending time with her Grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Marzella remained in St. Helens until 2021, when she moved to Murrieta, California where she was cared for by her daughter Connie L. Abad.
Marzella is preceded in death by her husband Daniel T. Coughlin Sr.; parents, Roy and Evelyn Popejoy; brother Roy Popejoy Jr.; sister Carol (Popejoy) Cole; and her son Craig J. Coughlin.
Marzella is survived by her four other children, Daniel T. Coughlin Jr., Denise L. (Coughlin) Cranford, Connie L. (Coughlin) Abad, and Cory A. Coughlin; and sisters, Vicki (Popejoy) Olsen and Kathy (Popejoy) Hogland.
Marzella had 11 grandchildren, David Coughlin, Jeff Coughlin, Amber Cranford, Shawn Cranford, Zachery Cranford, Joseph Abad Jr., Andrew Abad, Derek Abad, Cody Coughlin, Chase Coughlin, Colton Hansen, Dillon Coughlin and Tobias Tapley. Marzella also had nine great-grandchildren, Hunter, Myla, Cali, Makynzie, Cash, Layla, Aiden, Allison and Adeline.
Services will be arranged at a later date. For information on where to send cards, please call (323) 690-6123 or email MarzCoughlin40@gmail.com.
