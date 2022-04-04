On Fri., March 25th, Mavis Jane Tysdal passed away peacefully in Post Falls, Idaho. Mavis was born Sept. 16, 1945 in Minot, North Dakota, to Conrad O. and Serine A. (Sundahl) Haarsager. She grew up on the family farm near Mohall, North Dakota, that was homesteaded in 1901.
She graduated from Mohall schools and attended North Dakota State University, where she earned a BS in Medical Technology. She worked for several hospitals and clinics in Washington and Oregon during her 35-year career. Mavis married Robert Tysdal in 1971 and they raised a daughter and son in St. Helens. In 2004, Mavis and Bob moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho where they built their retirement home.
Mavis loved her family and friends, and was generous with her time, sending many birthday and holiday packages for kids, and sharing her garden produce and canned specialties with many. She loved living at her home in Cougar Gulch, where she could watch birds, elk, and deer, and where she designed and planted many trees and flower beds. Mavis and Bob enjoyed camping in Oregon and traveling to Alaska to visit Laurie’s family.
Mavis was preceded in death by her husband Robert; parents, Conrad and Serine; and brothers Marvin, Kenneth, and Dale Haarsager.
She is survived by her children Laurie (Karl) Hulse and David Tysdal; grandchildren, Nora, Lachlan, and Oliver Hulse; and sisters, Karen Harkness and Linda Brodigan.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Mon., April 11, 2022 at Yates Funeral Home in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
