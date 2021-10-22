It is with great sadness that the family of Megan Elizabeth Clark announce her passing on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at the age of 26.
Megan is lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her husband Corbin Drake Clark; mother Penny Bussman; mother Lisa Wagenblast-Galovich; father Steve Galovich; and brothers, Joseph Austin and Dominic Galovich.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.
