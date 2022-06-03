Melinda E. Harshbarger

Melinda was born in St. Helens to Lisa McManigal Harshbarger and Donald Ray Harshbarger Jr. She grew up in St Helens and graduated from St. Helens High School in 1989.
While in junior high, she was a candy striper at the St. Helens Hospital. This gave her passion for helping others. She then went on to become a medical assistant and studied to become a nurse, finally specializing in phlebotomy. Along the way, she helped many others whenever and wherever she could. She was in the medical field for 30 years. She loved hanging out, visiting and playing at the beach as often as she could, dragging along anyone that would go. Her great many of friends and family loved her giving and fun personality. She will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents; dad; and two half-brothers.
She is survived by her mother Lisa Harshbarger who lives in Warren; brother Tim Harshbarger who lives in California; three half-brothers and one stepsister who live in Nebraska.
Melinda’s ashes will be laid to rest with her family in the Bethany Cemetery in Warren, Oregon. Services for her will be set for a later time.
