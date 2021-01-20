Melody Cooper Seaton lost her battle with cancer on Dec. 12, 2020 in Washington, Utah where she resided.
She was born Nov. 14, 1959 in St. Helens where she also attended school. She graduated in 1977.
She married Kevin Seaton on April 1st, 2006 in Las Vegas.
Melody is survived by her husband Kevin of Washington, Utah; sister Kathy (Larry) of Hillsboro; nephews, Joshua (Lanita) Ashley, Jason (Amber) Ashley of Wilsonville, Oregon; great nephew Christopher; several aunts and uncles; many cousins; and many, many friends.
Because of Covid-19, no services will be held. We will have a gathering this spring in Cannon Beach.
