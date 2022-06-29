Melody Davis went to Heaven surrounded by family on June 1, 2022 in Longview, Washington.
Melody was born March 30, 1961 to John and Joann Helgeson. Melody grew up in Rainier, Oregon where she attended Alston Corner Assembly of God. She graduated Rainier High School in 1979.
Melody met Allan in 1979, and later married in 1980. They moved to Clatskanie, Oregon and had two children, Joey and Jessica Davis.
She is survived by her husband Al; son Joey (Maggie) Davis; daughter Jessica Davis; granddaughter Lillyana Davis; sisters, Becky (John) Olsen, Cherrie (Eric) Greer, Myrtle (Curt) Wyatt, and Annette (Jim) Molamphy.
Melody is preceded in death by her father John Helgeson; mother Joann Helgeson; and many uncles, aunts and friends.
Most people get their wings at passing by Melody earned her wings years ago working with children at her job. Melody worked for the Clatskanie Elementary School for 24 years and enjoyed every moment. She also gained her wings by raising our kids and granddaughter Lilly. What a kind and beautiful wife, mom and friend. We love and miss you Melody (Odie).
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on July 9, 2022 at Alston Corner Assembly of God Church in Rainier, Oregon. A potluck will follow in the Church Fellowship Hall after.
In lieu of flowers, there is an account set up through Clatskanie Elementary School to benefit students that Melody enjoyed working with so faithfully for so many years. Please mail donations to CES at P.O. Box 327, Clatskanie, OR 97016.
