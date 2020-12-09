Melvin Brady

Melvin Gene Brady was born on Aug. 22, 1940 in Steele, North Dakota to his parents William Brady and Clara Wisdom. Melvin passed away on Nov. 12, 2020 in Longview, Washington at 80 years old.
Shortly after graduating high school, Melvin joined the United States Navy in 1960 and was discharged in 1964 as a Petty Officer-Third Class. He went on to work as a machinist and a millwright for Boise Cascade for 44 years.
Outside of his career, Melvin held interest in several different hobbies. He was a self-taught guitarist and would lose track of time whenever he went to the music room. Melvin was in a band for 40 years with his dad and his brothers called Country Blue Jeans. He expressed interest in photography and if given a camera, Melvin would take pictures of anything and everything, especially flowers. Another hobby of Melvin’s was working on automobiles. There was not a vehicle he owned that he did not take apart and rebuild. Melvin loved to travel by RV as well and he enjoyed embarking on many road trips.
Melvin is missed and survived by his wife Margaret; their children, Kim, Dallas, TJ, Jeff, Adrian, Christine, James, Dawn, and Karin; sisters, Linda and Noreen; 17 grandchildren; and his eight great-grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his parents; six brothers; and one grandson.
The family will be holding a private service this year. They are planning a celebration of life for the community in early Spring 2021. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
