Melvina Ruth Brown

Melvina Ruth (Taylor) Brown passed away on May 26, 2022, at Legacy Emanuel Hospital at the age of 90, due to a brain aneurysm.
Melvina was born Jan. 1, 1932, in St. Helens, Oregon, to Arthur and Vivian (Westover) Taylor. She grew up in the Warren and Yankton area.
Melvina married Loyd Sam Brown on Jan. 1, 1949, in St. Helens, Oregon. They moved to Salinas, California and had two children, Loyd Dean Brown Sr. and Vivian Rose (Brown) Fries. She also raised a nephew, Tim Turnbull.
Melvina was very active in the Women of the Moose. She cooked at the Salinas Lodge for 35 years. She was also active in the crafts at the St. Helens Senior Center.
Melvina was retired from Best Western Motels as head housekeeper. In 2004 she moved back to St. Helens with her son to be with family.
Melvina is survived by her older sister Elizabeth Keller; daughter Vivian (Steve) Fries; nephew Tim (Mary) Turnbull; cousins, Frances Larsen and Patty James; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Melvina is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Vivian Taylor; her younger sister Joan Turnbull; and her son Loyd Dean Brown Sr.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. on Sat., June 25, 2022 at Sunset Park Church where she was a longtime member. There will be a potluck to follow the service at the church. Interment will be at Columbia Memorial Gardens with her parents.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.