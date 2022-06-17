Michael A. Walker was born Nov. 9, 1968 and died May 31, 2022, at the age of 53.
He was preceded in death by his father John Walker Sr. and his mother Yvonne Walker.
He is survived by his son Andrew Walker; stepson Bryce Brewer; brother John Walker Jr.; and sister Gayle Graham.
Mike was an avid fisherman, lifelong resident of Columbia County, and liked to go four-wheeling.
