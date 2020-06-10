Mike was born in Long Beach, California on May 5, 1944 to Clifford and Dorothy Jacobs.
He enlisted in the Navy in 1962.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Leo and Ralph Jacobs; and son Daniel Jacobs.
He is survived by his wife Connie Jacobs of Ocean Park, Washington; brother Ray Jacobs of St. Helens, Oregon; sister Kathy Anderson of Bemidji, Minnesota who he incessantly teased; sons, Douglas Jacobs, Don (Angie) Jacobs, and Jay (Gail) Urie; daughters, Darla (Rick) Mentzer, and Kathy Loundree and spouse David Fulmer; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mickey worked at the old broom handle factory. He also worked for Multnomah Plywood and Kaiser Gypsum. He worked at St. Helens Radiator for 10 years and then Don’s Rental.
Mike was a very good mechanic and taught his children to be also. He liked woodworking and made wishing wells and clocks.
After Mike retired he moved to Long Beach, Washington in August of 2014.
On Sunday April 26th at 4:20 p.m., just a few days before his 76th birthday, he passed with his family at his side.
Someone described him as follows:
“A gentle giant, and a loud hardy laugh. Michael Jacobs was one of a kind where there are none others like him. Kind, thoughtful and hard working. He wore his weathered hands like a trophy.
A symbol of his hard work, commitment and dedication to his family.”
We love you! You will live on through us all. Rest in peace!!
His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
A service is not planned at this time.
