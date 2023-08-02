On January 21, 2023, Mike completed his tour of duty here on Earth.
Michael Dennis McFarland was born on June 15, 1948, in Leavenworth, Kansas to Bill and Doris McFarland. As an “Army brat,” Mike’s early life was spent moving around, including a period during which the family lived in Japan. When Mike’s father retired from the Army, the family settled in Portland, Oregon where Mike attended Astor Elementary and Roosevelt High School. After graduating from Roosevelt High School, Mike went on to Multnomah College, studying Liberal Arts. Having completed his first year of college, Mike concluded that this was not his passion and he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in December 1967. In Mike’s own words, when he enlisted he “knew full well that Vietnam would be in his future.” Mike was correct in this. After completing one tour in Vietnam, he honorably discharged from the Marine Corps in May of 1969. Mike’s time in the Marine Corps may have been a brief part of his life, but it left a lasting impression. One of Mike’s many passions was connecting with, mentoring, and supporting his fellow Marines through an online support forum, Together We Served.
On his return home from the Marine Corps, Mike married his high school sweetheart, Diane. The couple began building their life together in Portland and soon welcomed their only child, a son, Steven. Mike worked various jobs, eventually settling at Cereal Food Processors where he worked for 28 years. Always a “do-er,” after enjoying a full two days of retirement from Cereal Foods, Mike re-entered the workforce and became a fixture at Dahlgren’s Building Supply. For over ten years, people knew they could count on him for project advice or just a good story if they visited on a day that Mike was behind the counter.
Mike was a man with a keen and curious mind who was forever seeking knowledge. While he could spin a fantastic yarn, he could also be a man of few words, and that was when you knew the words were chosen carefully, full of wisdom and worth listening to.
Mike’s greatest pride was in being the leader of his family – a husband, dad, and papa like no other. There truly wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for his family, especially his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy. When he wasn’t spending time with his loved ones, Mike’s happy place was in his woodshop—where he created many amazing pieces of furniture, décor, and countless other assorted projects—or in his yard where there was always “one more plant” to add or project to be done. Mike also enjoyed cruising around town in his latest project vehicle.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother and father, Doris and Bill McFarland.
Mike is survived by his wife, Diane; son, Steven (Mandi) McFarland; granddaughter, Katy (Zach) Pugh; grandson, Jacob McFarland; sister, Kathy; and a large extended family.
A graveside service will be held at Columbia Memorial Gardens, 54490 Columbia River Hwy, Scappoose, Oregon, on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 2 p.m. All who knew and loved Mike are welcome to attend.
