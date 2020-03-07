Michael E. Weber passed away at the age of 65 years old in St. Helens, Oregon.
Michael was born June 19, 1954 in Portland to Mae and Bernard Weber. He was a lifetime resident of St. Helens, Oregon. After graduating high school in 1973, he started work at Georgia Pacific until his retirement in 1999.
Michael was a hunter, fisherman and woodcutter in his spare time. He had a great love for all animals, they were his best friends.
Michael is survived by his wife Barbara; and siblings Dianna (Cliff) Multanean, Tom (Nancy) Weber, Sandy (Steve) Parnell Jenkins, and Mary (Tom) Lehto.
He is preceded in death by his parents Bernie and Mae Weber.
There will be a memorial service held for Michael at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Yankton Grange, 33065 Pittsburg Rd., St. Helens. A reception is to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Banfield Foundation at www.banfield.com/banfield-foundation.
