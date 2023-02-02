Michael F. Yancey

Michael F. “Mike” Yancey, 69, brought up in St. Helens and later moved to Vancouver, Washington, died Friday afternoon, Jan. 20, 2023, at Ray Hickey Hospice in Vancouver, Washington.
Private Cremation Rites were held at Hoyt Crematory in Forest Grove. A portion of his ashes will be spread over his mother’s grave in Vancouver. The other portion will be taken to the Oregon Coast and spread at his brother’s favorite location.
Michael Fred Yancey was born Sept. 2, 1953 in Vancouver, Washington. He was the son of the late Loren Eugene Yancey and Dolores Maxine (Hogard) Jones. He was raised and received his education in St. Helens, Oregon, having been a graduate of St. Helens High School Class of 1971.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam era, having served one enlistment in the U.S. Army, until he received his honorable discharge at the rank of Private First Class.
Mike had worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a clerk in Vancouver, Washington for a short time and bartended in several location in St. Helens, Oregon.
Among his special interests, he enjoyed playing pool, darts, fishing and all around hanging with his buddies.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Loren Yancey and Maxine Jones; two brothers, Ken Yancey and Kelley Jones; and stepfather Webb Jones.
Survivors include his sister Judy Rakitnich, of Forest Grove, Oregon; several nieces and nephews, including Michelle Yancey and Troy Sackhoff; and of course, his roommate and best friend Rufus the Cat.
To sign the online guest book or to send a condolence to the family go to www.fuitenrosehoyt.com. Fuiten, Rose & Hoyt Funeral Home in Forest Grove is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.