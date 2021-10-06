Michael Gordon Klein, age 78, of St. Helens Oregon, passed away July 27, 2021 in his sleep due to medical complications.
Mike, as most people knew him, was born in St. Helens on August 15, 1943, to Helen D. and Edward L. Klein. Mike grew up in St Helens and spent a good part of his life there. He entered the US Navy in 1962 where he proudly served on the USS Rainier as a boiler tender in the engine room. He also received his GED while in the Navy. Mike was honorably discharged and returned home in 1964, where he went to work at the Kaiser textile mill. He later went to work for Lockheed, at the shipyards in Portland. After he retired, he moved from St. Helens to Gold Beach, Oregon and lived there for many years.
Mike loved custom classic cars, especially Chevrolet. He spent many hours restoring his 1954 Chevrolet. He also enjoyed taking his kids fishing, and on excursions to Rockaway Beach. When he moved to Gold Beach, he spent most of his time gardening, taking care of his koi pond, painting, and taking his sidekick, “Tuna” (Petunia), his Jack Russell terrier for walks on the beach. Mike had many close friends in Gold Beach, and they would often help each other with projects. Mike was an avid reader and quite knowledgeable on many subjects.
Mike is survived by his brothers, Bruce and Patrick; sister Kathy; children, Mikey, Eddy, and Mackinzie (Jackie); several grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John, James, Gene, and Joe; and his youngest son Ben.
A military burial will be held at a later date.
