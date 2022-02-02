Michael William Nowling

Michael was born on March 23,1990 in Portland, Oregon and passed away Jan. 23, 2022 after a long battle with Leukemia. He joins his sister Kathleen Keagbine who passed in April of 2006.
Michael leaves behind his parents, Lorene and William Nowling of Deer Island and his sister Jennifer Angell of Clackamas, Oregon.
Michael graduated Portland Community College as an EMT. Michael loved Columbia County and the people. He volunteered in the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and many other areas of the community he saw need. He also ran for a Commissioner position with Columbia County Fire and Rescue District 5 in the last election.
His warm smile and enthusiasm for life will be missed. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Sat., Feb. 5, 2022 at St. Frederic Church in St. Helens. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
