Milo Wold of St. Helens, Oregon passed away at the age of 79. Born in Gridley, California in 1943 and graduated from Sutter Union Highschool in Sutter, California in 1961. He attended Yuba College before moving to Oregon.
He worked many years for Taylor Made Products in Scappoose, Oregon. Milo was very dedicated to his recovery from alcoholism and was 35 years sober at the time of his death. In addition to recovery, Milo found fellowship, friendship, and opportunities to support others through Alcoholics Anonymous.
Milo is survived by one brother, Roy Wold of Pomeroy, Washington and by five nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Carl Wold of Yuba City, California and Lawrence E. Wold of Davis, California.
Milo will be buried in Sutter, California next to his mother Genevieve R. Wold and father Lawrence I. Wold. Those wishing to make a donation in his memory are asked to consider the St. Helens Alano Club 215 N 6th St, St. Helens, OR 97051-1423. A private service will be held in Sutter, California.
