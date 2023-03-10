Monna Rae Griffith

Monna Rae was born on Aug. 2, 1936 in Madison, South Dakota. She moved to Portland, Oregon at the age of five. She graduated from Roosevelt High School, got married and raised her four children.
She loved reading mystery novels, 1950s music, dancing and watching sports. The Raiders and Cubs were her favorite teams.
Monna Rae spent a lot of time in Scappoose and St. Helens with family celebrating holiday’s, enjoying BBQs, and attending school events for her grandkids.
She is survived by her four children, Tammy, Mike, Debi and Jan; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She passed peacefully on Feb. 4.
You will truly be missed.
Love your family.
