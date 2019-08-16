Mylo Center passed away in peace with his children by his side on May 17, 2019 at the age of 85.
He was preceded in death by his wife Darlene Center; and his longtime companion, Marylou Adams.
He is survived by his two children Jeff Center and Judy Merwin; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Mylo was a resident of Warren for 52 years. His passions included fishing, camping, hunting, country music, western novels and reading to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mylo was a hardworking, Navy veteran who loved his family and friends. He was loved by many and will be missed dearly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.