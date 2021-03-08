Myrna C. Brasmer, 96, passed away Feb. 10, 2021. She was married 53 years to John A. Brasmer Jr., who preceded her in death at the age of 72.
She is survived by two sons, John A. Brasmer III and Ed Brasmer; one daughter Darla Scott; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Wanda Rigby and Virginia Loe.
She was a life-long resident of St. Helens, Oregon and was laid to rest at Columbia Memorial Gardens, Feb. 24, 2021. Funeral arrangements were prepared by Columbia Funeral Home & Cremation Center. There were no graveside services. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
