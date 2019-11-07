Nancy Ann Conner

On the morning of October 29, 2019 Nancy, left for her morning walk. Little did we know, she would be walking straight into the arms of our LORD Jesus Christ. Nancy passed that evening, with her loving family by her side. She was 66 years of age.
Nancy was born March 6, 1953 to Tom and Mabel Ahlf, in Astoria, Oregon. As their only child together, Nancy was the apple of Tom’s eye. As a graduate of St. Helens High school, Nancy attended Western Business College for two years, then gaining employment with First National Bank in 1973. Nancy was one of the first ladies in the banking industry as a woman in power and she was recognized as St. Helens Businesswoman of the year in 1988. She later got out of the banking customer service side and into operations of banking. Traveling was part of her career and she spent days, sometimes weeks away from home. She retired from Wells Fargo in 2015 after 42 years.
Nancy married Doug Hegele in 1973, then ended that marriage in 1981. Along the way she gave birth to two beautiful children, Lisa and Jeremiah. Nancy married Floyd Conner in 1987. As a family, they grew and spent many years together creating so many wonderful memories.
Nancy was an avid runner and walker, competing hundreds of races. She did these, not for show, but for the love. She earned so many medals that now hang proudly throughout the house. Floyd and Nancy would compete in the Hood-to Coast event in the 80’s and into the 90’s with the team ‘Numb & Dumb’ before the Hood-to Coast grew into what it is today. She later captained ‘Soul Builders’ a team made up of church members, including daughter Lisa. She even did a 5k while on a cruise in Alaska. Yeah, on the ship! Mom left us doing what she loved to do.
Nancy loved her grandkids, probably more than anything. She was just beginning to enjoy retirement, traveling with Floyd, attending the kids’ games and activities. Nancy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother (na-na). She attended many Stratton family reunions with her parents, and children alike. They often visited her grandparents in Arkansas as a child. She and Floyd would take a yearly trip to Montana to visit friends and family.
Nancy was very active in the church, just like her parents. She wore many hats around Bethany. She was loved there so much and will be missed dearly by all.
Nancy was proceeded in death by her parents Tom and Mabel; brothers Gene, Thomas, and Frankie; and sister Sherri.
Surviving Nancy is husband Floyd; daughter Lisa (Richard) Tracy; son Jeremiah (Jennifer) Hegele; step-son Brett (Polly) Conner; grandkids Sarah and Danni Tracy, and Cameron and Abby Conner; brother James (Betty) Chappelle; and sister Sandra (Don) Rosendahl.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Fri., November 8, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church. We will then go outside to Bethany Memorial Cemetery where Nancy will be laid to rest. Ladies of Bethany will provide lunch/refreshments in the church basement following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bethany Lutheran Church memorial fund in Nancy’s name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.