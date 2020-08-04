Nancy Helen Stutzman, born March 24, 1936, died peacefully in her St. Helens home on July 25, 2020 at the age of 84. Nancy was born in Portland, Oregon to Fred and Olga Malvick.
Nancy graduated from Jefferson HS in 1954 and worked in Portland throughout her life. She was married to Daryl Dean Stutzman from May 1956 until 1976. Nancy was active in the St. Helens First Lutheran church, volunteering for Community Meals.
She is survived by three children, Linda Peterson (Stuart), Daryl Stutzman (Laura), and Daniel Stutzman (Sheri); sisters, Carole Kearney (Ron) and Eleanor Hanan (John II); five grandchildren, Kristopher and Andrew Peterson, and Zachary, Justin, and Brendon Stutzman; and three great-grandchildren, Logan and Lainey Peterson, and Damian Stutzman.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents; and her brother Fred Malvick (Pat).
Services will be deferred until further notice, due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, please send food or cash donations to Community Meals, 360 Wyeth Street, St. Helens, OR, 97051. (http://www.cmeals.org/contact.html). Remembrances at https://crowncremationburial.com/tribute/all-services/index.html.
