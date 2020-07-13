Nancy Marie Everaert St. Germain

Nancy Marie Everaert was born Feb. 2, 1938 in Portland, Oregon. She passed away June 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
Nancy attended Scappoose High School where she met John St. Germain shortly after she graduated. They were married on June 18, 1955. Together they had seven daughters; 15 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren. She was mom and grandma to everyone who knew her.
Nancy was a homemaker most of her years and she was a bartender at the Wigwam Tavern for a few years. She loved all of her collectibles, but mostly was crazy about her elephant and doll collection. She loved classic country music, especially Waylon Jennings and the Highway Men. She loved feeding all the birds (and squirrels) from her deck. She loved her trips to Reno and all the casinos and trips to the beach. After many trips to Ocean Park, Washington, she and John bought a vacation place in the late 60s and shared it with family and friends ever since. She also enjoyed her winter trips to Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Ruth Everaert; and her husband John St. Germain.
She is survived by her daughters, Laura Hunsinger (Steve), Mary St. Germain (Mike Noland), Judy King (Chief), Eileen Kelly (Steve), Christi Paylor (James), Debra McVae (Doug) and Robin St. Germain; special #1 son Randy Rennells; special bonus daughters, Kim Steel, Linda Ruegsegger and Betty Trotter; and special bonus granddaughter April Lundquist.
A private celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Donations in her name can be made to the Columbia Humane Society. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.