Narcissus M. Marsh

Narcissus Marsh age 80, of Columbia City, Oregon passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Good Sam Hospital in Portland. She was born in Port Angeles, Washington.
She is survived by her husband Arlen of 64 years; five children, Joel (Tanya), Dion (Debbie), Darren (Sandy), Samuel and adopted daughter Heather; daughter-in-law Kandi; 14 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild on the way; and many numerous family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Mann and Ruby King and her son Arlen Levi.
At this time the family has chosen not to have services. They will have service in the future when allowed.
