Nathan Donald Helwig, age 59, died of undefined cancer on Aug. 10, 2020 in his home in Woodburn surrounded by his family. Nathan was born in Portland and was a son of two teachers. He grew up with his older brother Bill in Monmouth, Tillamook, Canby and Milwaukie. He learned many skills working at the Tillamook County Fairground during his high school summers. He played football for his alma mater, Rex Putnam High School, in Portland before attending college (pre-med) at O.C.E. The first week in Monmouth, he met his future wife Tiersa. Nathan pursued a nursing degree from Good Samaritan Nursing School and after he and Tiersa were married Aug 18,1984, he began his career as a Mental Health Specialist at Cedar Hills Hospital. His adolescent psychiatric nursing continued at Holiday Park, Seventh Day Adventist and Legacy Emmanuel Hospitals. The couple moved from Hillsboro to the home they built on Lindsay Lane in Warren.
Working nights allowed Nathan to take care of his growing children, Spencer and Kacy. He was an active dad in the school PTAs, helping with field trips, cookie days, lice checks and McBride Fun Runs. His passion for kids, schools, and teachers, lead him to run and be elected twice to the St. Helens School board, twice serving as Chairman.
Nathan delighted in team endeavor. He enthusiastically supported the St. Helens band and was often found at their practices and competitions. He loved designing and building props for marching shows and being the official driver of the band equipment trailer. As his children, Spencer and Kacy pursued Drum Corps, Nathan sat on the board of the Oregon Crusaders Drum and Bugle Corps for several years and drove their cook trailer across country for their 2009 tour.
Nathan was a member of the Portland Football Official Association, refereeing high school and junior high football for 26 years for the metro area schools. While he enjoyed being Umpire, he knew all positions, often white-hatted, served as President on the association’s board and was part of the education team coaching new officials. He also was welcomed as a guest official by the Blue Mountain Football Official Association for a season.
Nathan loved any kind of construction project, whether his own or those of others. He remodeled much of his own home, loved designing and building decks and ponds. He also loved crabbing, watching movies, camping, and playing cribbage.
Nathan and his wife moved to Woodburn six years ago to be closer to his children, brother and dad. During this time, Nathan continued in his position with Legacy Portland Health as a Principal Trainer Clinical Informatics Specialist. His later career brought him to oversee Epic Training in Silverton, Woodburn and on special assignment in Hermiston.
Nathan loved his children fiercely and his biggest joy was spending time with his grandchildren, Corin (4) and Ember (2) - Spencer and Megan’s kids - and Shana, - Kacy and Thad’s one year old. He said that they are what kept him grounded. They were also his biggest heartbreak knowing he was to leave them, as he faced his cancer diagnosis just one month before his death.
Nathan is predeceased by both of his parents and was cremated at Omega Funeral and Cremation, in Portland. A ZOOM celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept 12, 2020. Please see Facebook or inquire at NathanHelwigFamily@gmail.com for the specific link and time. The family requests that in lieu of flowers you support a charity of your choice, or your own family in some way with something special and tell them about it at this same email address.
