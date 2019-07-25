Neil Breuning Wight

Neil Wight was born on July 6, 1925 in Oakland, California to Thomas B. Wight and Jean Wight.
He attended Scappoose High School his freshman year and then transferred to Benson Polytech High School. Neil served in the Navy and was on the U.S.S. Hughes Destroyer during WWII. He worked at Portland General Electric for 41 years, working most of his career at the St. Helens division.
Neil married Beulah (Boots) Martin. They purchased a small farm in Warren, Oregon in 1954. In 1976, they built a new home on the same property, where Neil lived until his recent passing.
Neil enjoyed square dancing, traveling, golfing and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his sons Gary (Kay) Wight in Warren, Oregon, Jeff Wight in Westport, Oregon and David (Lisa) Wight in Warren, Oregon; sisters-in-law June Clark and June Martin; grandchildren Angie (Matt) Willis, Renee (Scott) Monks, Melissa (Kody) Hansen, Cameron Wight, Chloe Wight, and Haley Wight; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Boots; daughter Gayle; brother and his wife Arnold and Betty Wight; brother Mackie Wight; brother-in-law Leonard Martin and his son Brad Martin.
Neil’s three loves in life were his wife and his family, his working career with P.G.E. and tending to his home and property in Warren. He was our beloved father and he will be missed.
